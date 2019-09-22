Jennison Associates Decreased Lam Research (LRCX) Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Mei Pharma (MEIP) Shares Declined, Bvf Decreased Stake by $954,966

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (MEIP) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 477,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 45.86% . The hedge fund held 2.22 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Mei Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 616,948 shares traded or 36.79% up from the average. MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has declined 53.68% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MEIP News: 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – 10% EARLY DISCONTINUATION RATE DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS SUPPORTS EXPANSION OF PATIENT ENROLLMENT IN STUDY; 20/04/2018 DJ MEI Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MEIP); 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – BELIEVES ITS CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO THROUGH FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 30/05/2018 – Helsinn Group and MEI Pharma Announce Upcoming Presentation at ASCO 2018 on the design of the Phase lll PRIMULA study of Pracinostat in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) in adult patients unfit f; 14/05/2018 – Targeting the tricky P13K pathway in cancer, MEI gets $75M to push program through registration study $MEIP @BrittanyMeiling; 31/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – STUDY DESIGN IS BEING AMENDED BY SUBSTITUTING STAGE 2 WITH AN EXPANDED OPEN-LABEL PORTION OF STUDY TO OBTAIN DATA; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma and Helsinn Group Announce Successful Interim Analysis of Pracinostat/Azacitidine Phase 2 Combination Study in Highe; 31/05/2018 – MEI Pharma: 10% Early Discontinuation Rate Due to Adverse Events Supports Expansion of Patient Enrollment; 09/05/2018 – MEI PHARMA INC – DATA READOUTS IN THREE PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2018

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 106,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 175,037 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.88M, down from 281,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 1.90M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79

More notable recent MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MEI Pharma Inc (MEIP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MEI Pharma: A Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MEI Pharma Presents Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1b Study of ME-401 in Patients with Indolent B-Cell Malignancies at the 2018 American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 02, 2018.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89 million and $915.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Replimune Group Inc by 117,792 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $25.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realm Therapeutics Plc by 296,870 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Spring Bk Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by MEI Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,000.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Evercore ISI Upgrades Lam Research (LRCX) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: LRCX, EGP, BBY, MSI, SUI – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research Announces Retirement of Chairman, Stephen G. Newberry; Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Appointed as his Successor – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.54 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oak Assoc Limited Oh has 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 7,205 shares. Cypress invested in 2,434 shares. Proshare Limited Liability has 0.13% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 36,603 shares or 0.06% of the stock. First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has invested 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 408,533 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 332,228 shares. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Com reported 33,341 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. First Business Service Incorporated reported 4,099 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 15 are held by Stonebridge Capital Limited Liability Company. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co accumulated 0.04% or 1,887 shares. Allstate accumulated 4,875 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 35,860 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 427 shares. Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership reported 1,353 shares.