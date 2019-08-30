Jennison Associates Decreased Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $5.32 Million; Valuation Rose; As Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) Share Price Declined, Rr Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $1.14 Million

Rr Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (VOC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.69% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570,000, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Voc Energy Trust (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 38,703 shares traded. VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has declined 4.68% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VOC News: 20/05/2018 – VOC:APPOINTMENT OF GROUP MD & CEO & NEW EXEC DIRECTOR (3P; 27/04/2018 – FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 19/04/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Announces Trust Quarterly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – VOC Energy Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 23/04/2018 – VOC:CONCLUSION OF NZ SALE PROCESS & UPDATE ON DEBT REFINANCING; 20/04/2018 – DJ VOC Energy Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOC); 05/03/2018 Federal Register: Review of Existing VOC Emissions Factor for Flares at Natural Gas Production Sites and New Emissions Factors; 27/04/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Approves Final Consent Orders Settling Charges that Four Paint Companies Misled Consumers through Claims Their Products are Emission- and VOC-Free; 12/04/2018 – Axalta Streamlines Low-VOC Products for Use With Cromax EZ; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises Rtg To ‘AA’ On Grundy Area Voc Ctr, IL Certs

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 44,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 545,736 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.11 million, down from 590,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q EPS $2.63; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 21/05/2018 – Dollar General Launches the Summer of Exclusivity; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $902.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 306,000 shares to 2.68M shares, valued at $77.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

