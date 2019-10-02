Jennison Associates Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Position by $211.52 Million; Share Value Rose; Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) Holder Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Lifted Its Stake

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 28.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $544.00M, down from 3.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.9. About 561,103 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (MXIM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The hedge fund held 727,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 717,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Pro Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $55.6. About 495,638 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 27/03/2018 – NIC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 30/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Jun. 6; 30/05/2018 – HP INC HPQ.N : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q EPS 68c; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 16/04/2018 – Reed’s at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 03/04/2018 – Maxim’s Low-Power Microcontrollers Extend Battery Life for Wearables and Other Compact Devices; 08/05/2018 – Maxim Power Corp. Provides Investor Update

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold MXIM shares while 152 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 244.66 million shares or 2.41% less from 250.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davy Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 4,245 shares. Narwhal Cap Management reported 54,790 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.02% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 15,993 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 22,400 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 100,716 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Rmb Mngmt Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 62,652 were reported by Natixis Advisors L P. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.01% or 5,347 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 1.21M shares. First Mercantile Tru Com accumulated 0.02% or 2,569 shares. 10,477 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Grp Inc. Korea Investment reported 0.07% stake. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 7,723 shares.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 241,843 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $169.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Llc has invested 0.12% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Monetary Mngmt stated it has 675 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sabal Trust holds 0.02% or 1,284 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Lc reported 1,187 shares. 535,144 are held by Citigroup. Moreover, Psagot Invest House Limited has 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 413 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,557 shares. Dnb Asset As stated it has 54,538 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,111 are owned by Covington Cap Mgmt. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 87,169 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. 27,498 were reported by Van Eck Assoc Corporation. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owns 54,448 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Madison Inv owns 147,277 shares. New York-based Kings Point Cap Management has invested 2.3% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).