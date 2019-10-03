Jennison Associates Cut Position in Zendesk (ZEN) as Stock Value Declined; Hilton Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) by $17.79 Million

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 40.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 174,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The institutional investor held 261,147 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.25 million, down from 436,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.09B market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.85. About 1.31M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2Q Rev $136M-$138M; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New AI-Powered Enterprise Self-Service; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 30/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Rev $129.8M

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 988,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The hedge fund held 8,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150,000, down from 996,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 5.07 million shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $1.35B; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 16/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC HST.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Min; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.67 TO $1.73, EST. $1.67; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP PREDICTIVE MODELS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE INVESTMENT DECISIONS; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, RAISES FULL YEAR FORECAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold HST shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 681.04 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.01% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0.17% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 1.18 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com owns 376 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset One Limited holds 0.18% or 2.06M shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 1.28M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Farmers Merchants holds 0% or 300 shares. Covington Invest Advsrs has 220,337 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited owns 63,283 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0.01% or 3,097 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk invested 0.04% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Systematic Financial Management Lp reported 150,765 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 217,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 60,317 are owned by Fifth Third Bankshares. Alpine Woods Capital Ltd holds 0.04% or 10,000 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,710 shares.

Analysts await Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 8.11% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.37 per share. HST’s profit will be $248.17M for 12.27 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.85% negative EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $732.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Short Term Us Treasury (SCHO) by 435,703 shares to 2.57M shares, valued at $129.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 96,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE:RWT).

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

