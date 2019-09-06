Jennison Associates Cut Its Idex (IEX) Position by $2.35 Million; Share Price Rose; Sandler Capital Management Decreased Its Visa (V) Position by $30.99 Million

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Idex Corp (IEX) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 15,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 192,151 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.16 million, down from 207,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Idex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $168.71. About 552,793 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 08/05/2018 – REG-IDEX strengthens go to market organisation in preparation for mass commercialisation; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 12/04/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – REG-IDEX sensors in biometric bank card end user trial in the Middle East; 09/05/2018 – REG-Mandatory notification of trades in IDEX; 04/05/2018 – THE SAFARILAND GROUP SAYS BROWERS JOINS SAFARILAND FROM IDEX CORPORATION; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Effective Tax Rate 24%; 08/05/2018 – REG-Proposal from the Nomination Committee of IDEX AS to the Annual General Meeting; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms IDEX Corp. ‘BBB’ CCR; Outlook Stable; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX)

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 73.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 198,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 69,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, down from 268,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.73. About 6.16 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Put) by 93,000 shares to 593,000 shares, valued at $21.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 190,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 343,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stoneridge Inv Prtn Limited Com has 1.79% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 112,368 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt holds 9,052 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com invested in 9,129 shares. 484 were reported by Permanens Cap Limited Partnership. Asset Mngmt One has 1.23M shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. 75,336 were reported by Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc. Bell Bancorp reported 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Buckhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 7,743 shares or 0.38% of the stock. 3.99 million are owned by Lazard Asset Mngmt. Weybosset Research Mngmt Lc owns 2,843 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fort Point Cap Partners Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Company owns 940 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund stated it has 34,797 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 32.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 332,614 shares to 4.90 million shares, valued at $627.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 5.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL).