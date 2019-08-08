Jennison Associates Cut El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stake By $43.91 Million; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Lowered Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 6,006 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 98,193 shares with $15.14 million value, down from 104,199 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $7.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.82. About 195,416 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 21/05/2018 – BLACKSTONE DEAL IS SAID TO VALUE LASALLE AT $33.50 A SHARE; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT REMAINS AT $2.75 BLN; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JLL a Top Company for Executive Women for third straight year

Jennison Associates Llc decreased El Paso Elec Co (EE) stake by 52.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jennison Associates Llc sold 756,988 shares as El Paso Elec Co (EE)’s stock rose 10.21%. The Jennison Associates Llc holds 698,076 shares with $41.06 million value, down from 1.46 million last quarter. El Paso Elec Co now has $2.71B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.6. About 74,106 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El Paso Downtown/Convention Center; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und/Aaa Enh To El Paso Isd, Tx’s Goult; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – El Paso Electric 1Q Rev $175.7M; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 12/04/2018 – DoJ TX Western: Doctor Del Area De El Paso Denunciado De Cargos Federales De Drogas; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC’S BOARD WILL CONSIDER OFFERS: CEO

Jennison Associates Llc increased Broadcom Inc stake by 359,736 shares to 3.65M valued at $1.10 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 217,526 shares and now owns 3.30 million shares. American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 2,129 shares. Moreover, Pnc Svcs has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 219,624 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1.19 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 127,820 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moore Management Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 20,932 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,485 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 0.04% or 15,200 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Bessemer Group has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Yorktown Mngmt And Rech, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,500 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 0.02% or 12,800 shares.

More notable recent El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “El Paso Electric (EE) Reports Q2 EPS of $0.54, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “El Paso Electric Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Cancellation – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “El Paso Electric Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. El Paso Electric Company had 5 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 29 by Mizuho.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 19,488 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Liability Company. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc owns 81,109 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eqis Management stated it has 1,500 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.05% or 76,423 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md has invested 0% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Stifel holds 4,161 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 11,618 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 849 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt accumulated 0.07% or 45,500 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Life has invested 0.13% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 8,037 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Plc owns 76,677 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 3,911 shares.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Use Debt To Deliver Its ROE Of 12%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Commercial real estate finance firm enters Houston market with former JLL team – Houston Business Journal” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “JLL Income Property Trust Announces Q2 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.