Jennison Associates Boosted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Position; Acuity Brands (AYI) Stock Price Declined While International Value Advisers Has Decreased Position by $7.76 Million

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 166,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.40M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 3.89 million shares traded or 182.72% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 64,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 1.61M shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.94 million, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 286,393 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY SEES PRICE OF SOME LED COMPONENTS CONTINUING TO DECLINE; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 4,523 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Korea Inv Corp has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Acadian Asset Management Lc accumulated 1,335 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 9,927 shares. Federated Inc Pa reported 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 21,213 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives stated it has 1,396 shares. Lathrop Invest Management holds 2.46% or 68,957 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset reported 18,858 shares stake. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Amsterdam Prtnrs Ltd New York owns 2,094 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Kempner Capital Management Incorporated reported 32,556 shares stake. 367,488 were accumulated by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32 million for 12.15 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp by 186,841 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $89.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 177,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).