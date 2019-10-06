Jennison Associates Boosted Position in Mgp Ingredients New (MGPI) by $2.47 Million as Stock Price Declined; Park Presidio Capital Raised Owens Corning New (OC) Position by $14.61 Million; Stock Value Rose

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Owens Corning New (OC) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 251,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.77 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 847,206 shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING 1Q ADJ EPS 80C, EST. 96C; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 17/05/2018 – Terrell Owens goes for Jason Garrett’s head; 19/04/2018 – Owens Corning Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING ARNAUD GENIS RETIRES AS PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES; 30/03/2018 – Owens Corning Announces Marcio Sandri Pres, Composites; 09/03/2018 – Breitbart News: Exclusive: Candace Owens on Her Shift to Activism After YouTube Success; 26/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280920 – OWENS CORNING ROOFING AND ASPHALT IRVING FACILITY; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 14/05/2018 – Owens Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (MGPI) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 37,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.26% . The institutional investor held 382,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.38 million, up from 345,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Mgp Ingredients Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 86,138 shares traded. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MGPI News: 09/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients Launches Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Adding to the Company’s Branded Portfolio; 22/03/2018 – MGP Ingredients Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 30/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 7; 03/04/2018 – MGP Makes Commitment to Renewable Electric Energy; 100% of Electricity Will Come from Wind; 23/04/2018 – MGP Ingredients Will Use Compostable and Biodegradable Alternatives; 23/04/2018 – MGP Takes Another Significant Step in Sustainability Efforts; Eliminates All Single Use Plastics at Co Facilities; 16/05/2018 – MGP to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 23; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 02/05/2018 – MGP Ingredients 1Q Net $8.93M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MGPI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 19.69 million shares or 1.41% more from 19.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stephens Ar stated it has 0% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 35,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 19,795 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life invested in 0.01% or 4,307 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). 13,351 were accumulated by Blair William & Il. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1.00 million shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp accumulated 452,281 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.01% or 564,101 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo stated it has 3,580 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI). Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,500 shares. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.03% or 3,900 shares in its portfolio. Int reported 9,707 shares stake.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,375 activity.

More notable recent MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “MGP Ingredients Gets Crushed With Revenue Miss – GuruFocus.com” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MGP Ingredients Receives FDA Approval of Fibersym® RW and FiberRite® RW as a Dietary Fiber Source – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MGP Announces Remus Volstead Reserve, Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon to Mark the 100th Anniversary of Prohibition – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Close Look At MGP Ingredients, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MGPI) 18% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 203,693 shares to 496,317 shares, valued at $56.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 158,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold OC shares while 99 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 99.47 million shares or 2.22% more from 97.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,610 are owned by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 0.07% or 3.25M shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Stifel Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 31,642 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 42 shares. Nordea Mgmt accumulated 0% or 7,666 shares. Greenwood Assoc Ltd Llc holds 4,735 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Daiwa Group Incorporated reported 133,650 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 110,701 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 4,330 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Carroll Associates invested 0% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 1.96M shares. Comerica Savings Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 5,407 shares.