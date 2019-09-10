Jennison Associates Boosted Its Holding in Entergy New (ETR) by $61.30 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 70,881 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 73,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $162.19. About 505,894 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 20/05/2018 – LE MAIRE: FRANCE’S ADP STAKE SHOULD BE REINVESTED IN INNOVATION; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – WINS A CONTRACT IN THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FOR THE DESIGN AND SUPERVISION OF THE EXTENSION OF SHARJAH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 03/04/2018 – ADP payroll data is expected Wednesday morning, and is seen as a warmup for Friday’s government jobs report; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Franchise Report (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report: Summary (Table)

Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 89.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 645,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.75M, up from 721,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $111.62. About 216,688 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees $2.55/Shr Decrease to FY18 EPS Related to Decisions to Sell or Close Merchant Nuclear Plants; 14/05/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS FITZPATRICK REACTOR TO 40% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 28/03/2018 – BURNS & MCDONNELL ADDS ENTERGY PROJECT TO $3.2B SLATE IN TEXAS,; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power Station; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Entergy And Subs Outlooks To Stable; Rtgs Afrmd; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 625,324 shares to 3.42 million shares, valued at $842.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 730,292 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 764,389 shares, and cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold ETR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zimmer Lp, a New York-based fund reported 477,190 shares. 433 were reported by Cwm Limited Liability. Raymond James Finance accumulated 16,002 shares. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership owns 91,891 shares or 1.28% of their US portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 10,000 shares. 27,741 are owned by Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Hsbc Holdg Public Lc invested in 183,023 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 251,216 were accumulated by Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership. Conning accumulated 5,053 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 679 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Keybank National Association Oh reported 7,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 53,663 shares. 2,296 are held by Allstate.

