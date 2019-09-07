JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) and Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.40 N/A 1.08 20.38 Owens Corning 52 0.83 N/A 4.66 12.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Owens Corning. Owens Corning is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN Holding Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Owens Corning’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8% Owens Corning 0.00% 12% 5.1%

Liquidity

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Owens Corning’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Owens Corning’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Owens Corning Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Owens Corning 0 1 2 2.67

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 53.39% upside potential. Owens Corning on the other hand boasts of a $62.67 consensus target price and a 12.15% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. appears more favorable than Owens Corning, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.17% of Owens Corning are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of Owens Corning shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19% Owens Corning -0.92% -0.96% 13.28% 12.6% -7.75% 31.88%

For the past year JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has stronger performance than Owens Corning

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Owens Corning beats JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.