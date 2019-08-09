JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)’s Financial Results Comparing With AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) and AAON Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 20 0.38 N/A 1.08 20.38 AAON Inc. 46 5.03 N/A 0.94 54.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and AAON Inc. AAON Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of AAON Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8% AAON Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 15.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. are 1.6 and 0.9. Competitively, AAON Inc. has 3.3 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. AAON Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and AAON Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AAON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s consensus price target is $26, while its potential upside is 42.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares and 75.2% of AAON Inc. shares. About 1% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.7% of AAON Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 1.91% 2.96% 7.77% 29.19% -20.01% 54.19% AAON Inc. -3.37% 2.15% 1.86% 40.29% 38.61% 44.89%

For the past year JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has stronger performance than AAON Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors AAON Inc. beats JELD-WEN Holding Inc.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. Its products consist of rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturersÂ’ representatives and internal sales force. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.