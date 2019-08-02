JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Trades at $20.98 After Triangle; Ing Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) Has 1 Sentiment

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) formed triangle with $19.51 target or 7.00% below today’s $20.98 share price. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) has $2.11B valuation. The stock decreased 4.24% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $20.98. About 305,371 shares traded. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has declined 20.01% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.01% the S&P500. Some Historical JELD News: 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN 1Q Net $40.3M; 02/04/2018 – JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF AMERICAN BUILDING SUPPLY, INC. ACQUISITION; 12/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Wins Trade Secrets Case Against Steves & Sons; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Sees 2018 EBIT $505M-EBIT $535M; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN 1Q EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN HOLDING INC – UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR FULL 2018 INCLUDES ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $505 MLN TO $535 MLN; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN SEES FY REV. +17% TO +19%, HAD SEEN UP 10%-13%; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $505M TO $535M, EST. $528.2M

Ing Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.35, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 26 funds started new and increased positions, while 26 sold and reduced their equity positions in Ing Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund. The funds in our database reported: 12.42 million shares, down from 13.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ing Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

Analysts await JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.45 per share. JELD’s profit will be $50.36 million for 10.49 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.39% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 476,580 shares traded or 33.27% up from the average. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGD) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund for 147,141 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 2.01 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.1% invested in the company for 879,674 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 27,000 shares.

More notable recent Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund declares $0.061 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Voya Equity Closed End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on April 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Board Approves Changes to Sub-Adviser, Fees, and Strategies for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “The 4 Most Intriguing Value Stocks On The NYSE – Forbes Now” published on April 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Fund Spotlight: Global Covered Call Equity CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2017.