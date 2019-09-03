JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Reaches $16.50 After 8.00% Down Move; Last Week Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Coverage

Among 10 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has $150 highest and $70 lowest target. $126.73’s average target is 54.95% above currents $81.79 stock price. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 18 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, March 6. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Chardan Capital Markets. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. See Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $126.0000 New Target: $124.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Goldman Sachs 80.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital New Target: $126.0000 128.0000

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $110 New Target: $116 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $135 New Target: $138 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $119 New Target: $126 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: Outperform New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

09/04/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $65 New Target: $70 Maintain

The stock of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 127,746 shares traded. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has declined 20.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.01% the S&P500. Some Historical JELD News: 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Homebuilding & Building Products Conference; 11/05/2018 – Richmond Jury Rejects Core Allegations of JELD-WEN’s Case; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Jeld-Wen; 12/05/2018 – JELD-WEN Wins Trade Secrets Case Against Steves & Sons; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN HOLDING INC – NET REVENUES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED $98.3 MLN, OR 11.6%, TO $946.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN 1Q EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN 1Q Rev $946.2M; 08/05/2018 – JELD-WEN SEES FY REV. +17% TO +19%; 02/04/2018 – JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF AMERICAN BUILDING SUPPLY, INC. ACQUISITIONThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.60B company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $15.18 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:JELD worth $127.76 million less.

The stock increased 1.36% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.79. About 579,912 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES TOPLINE RESULTS IN ’19; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Reduced Composite Rate of All-Cause Hospitalization and Mortality by About 50%, Relative to Placebo; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – IF LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY POSITIVE, AN NDA SUBMISSION ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2020; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POSITIVE OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION IN EU; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. The company has market cap of $9.28 billion. The Company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 16 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 17,023 shares stake. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 36,294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tobam holds 116,202 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Pictet Asset Management accumulated 0.13% or 629,370 shares. Moreover, Gateway Advisers Lc has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 133,828 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 208,284 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.01% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Baillie Gifford stated it has 5.68 million shares. Bridger Mgmt Lc accumulated 622,450 shares.

Analysts await JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. JELD’s profit will be $45.49 million for 8.78 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The firm offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It has a 15.67 P/E ratio. It also provides other ancillary services and products, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services.