JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are General Building Materials companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 19 0.51 N/A 1.28 16.33 U.S. Concrete Inc. 44 0.55 N/A 1.74 28.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc. U.S. Concrete Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than JELD-WEN Holding Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8% U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and U.S. Concrete Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 U.S. Concrete Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 20.93% for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. with average target price of $26. Competitively the average target price of U.S. Concrete Inc. is $51, which is potential 1.78% upside. The data provided earlier shows that JELD-WEN Holding Inc. appears more favorable than U.S. Concrete Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.8% of U.S. Concrete Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares. Competitively, 4.7% are U.S. Concrete Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.72% 5.86% 15.44% 16.33% -26.91% 47.36% U.S. Concrete Inc. 6.33% 10.8% 28.82% 27.48% -16.85% 38.46%

For the past year JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has stronger performance than U.S. Concrete Inc.

Summary

U.S. Concrete Inc. beats JELD-WEN Holding Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.