JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD) and Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Comparison side by side

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) and Industrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BBCP) are two firms in the General Building Materials that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 19 0.49 N/A 1.28 16.33 Industrea Acquisition Corp. 7 1.21 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Industrea Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.00% 15.6% 3.8% Industrea Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Industrea Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Industrea Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Industrea Acquisition Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industrea Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

JELD-WEN Holding Inc.’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential upside is 21.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both JELD-WEN Holding Inc. and Industrea Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of JELD-WEN Holding Inc. shares. Comparatively, Industrea Acquisition Corp. has 9.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) JELD-WEN Holding Inc. 0.72% 5.86% 15.44% 16.33% -26.91% 47.36% Industrea Acquisition Corp. -6% -23.41% -28.98% -49.31% -47.35% -37.18%

For the past year JELD-WEN Holding Inc. has 47.36% stronger performance while Industrea Acquisition Corp. has -37.18% weaker performance.

Summary

JELD-WEN Holding Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Industrea Acquisition Corp.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. manufactures doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors and folding, or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows. It also provides other ancillary products and services, such as shower enclosures and wardrobes, moldings, trim boards, lumber, cutstocks, glass, staircases, hardware and locks, cabinets, and screens, as well as molded door skins, and miscellaneous installation and other services. The company markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor, DANA, Corinthian, Stegbar, and Trend. Its customers include wholesale distributors and retailers, as well as individual contractors and consumers. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.