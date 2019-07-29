Jeld (KEYS) Holder Hahn Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $8.72 Billion; Sabal Trust Co Has Raised Its Aflac (AFL) Holding by $924,700

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jeld (KEYS) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 100,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,974 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.64 billion, down from 589,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jeld for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.34. About 334,179 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 18,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 571,412 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.57 million, up from 552,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.88. About 1.83M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. Lloyd Karole bought $99,659 worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Friday, March 22. Shares for $1.29 million were sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4.

Sabal Trust Co, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 63,222 shares to 21,424 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 3,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,464 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 179,298 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 47,080 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 1.53 million were reported by Price T Rowe Incorporated Md. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.14% or 238,173 shares. South State Corporation accumulated 82,662 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 61,600 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 8,043 shares. Da Davidson And reported 39,117 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation reported 5,174 shares. Financial Counselors Inc holds 5,281 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability owns 20,772 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.07% or 58,196 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Bancshares Na invested in 0.22% or 9,927 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 28,722 shares. Windward Cap Mgmt Communication Ca owns 5,802 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 68,618 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 33,026 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation has 11,482 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.3% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Asset Mgmt One Limited owns 111,210 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sterling Management Lc stated it has 27,636 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 4,064 are owned by Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated. Moreover, Mariner Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 574 were accumulated by M&R Mgmt. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 76,303 shares. Moreover, Hahn Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Duncker Streett Incorporated holds 0.01% or 700 shares.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.77 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) by 1,726 shares to 194,848 shares, valued at $27.78B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sei Investments (NYSE:WAB) by 1,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc..