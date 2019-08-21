Jeffrey Royal, an Insider in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK), Buys 396 shares of the Company; Applied Materials (AMAT)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

Sentiment for Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 339 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 307 cut down and sold positions in Applied Materials Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 702.46 million shares, down from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Applied Materials Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 11 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 44 Reduced: 263 Increased: 232 New Position: 107.

The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 7,228 shares traded. Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) has declined 18.08% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NICK News: 30/05/2018 – NICHOLAS FINL REPORTS KELLY MALSON AS CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nicholas Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NICK); 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS ON MARCH 30 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO EXISTING LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT GOVERNING TERMS & CONDITIONS OF CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL – ON MARCH 30 EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WHICH EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO MARCH 31, 2019, AMONG OTHERS; 13/03/2018 GWC Warranty and Nicholas Financial Form Strategic Alliance; 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Fincl Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC – AMENDMENT REDUCES MAXIMUM AMOUNT CO MAY BORROW UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $200 MLN; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE BY 1 YR TO MARCH 31, 2019 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Kelly Malson as Chief Financial Officer

Since March 15, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. $18,756 worth of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) shares were bought by MALSON KELLY M. $17,188 worth of stock was bought by Royal Jeffrey C on Tuesday, June 4. Marohn Douglas W had bought 11,000 shares worth $106,275 on Friday, May 31. $785,629 worth of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) was bought by Peterson Adam K on Tuesday, June 18.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $75.32 million. The firm engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Jeffrey Royal, the well informed person, who’s the present director of Nicholas Financial Inc acquired approx. 396 shares of the firm worth roughly $3,338 US Dollars based on a stock price of 8.4 US Dollars per share. At the moment, Jeffrey Royal owns 7,120 shares which are equivalent to around 0.09% of Nicholas Financial Inc’s market cap (share price times the number of shares outstanding).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold Nicholas Financial, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 2.77 million shares or 0.16% less from 2.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 84,318 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). Morgan Stanley has 4,060 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,600 shares stake. Tower Limited Com (Trc) owns 0% invested in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) for 986 shares. Vanguard Group owns 0% invested in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) for 241,125 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 22,067 shares. 600,704 were accumulated by Tcw Group Inc Inc. Renaissance Technology Limited has 544,865 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 62,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) for 449,033 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Llc owns 22,800 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). Northern Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK).

Abrams Bison Investments Llc holds 11.05% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. for 2.51 million shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Llp owns 5.55 million shares or 4.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. has 4.43% invested in the company for 300,000 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.42% in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.67 million shares.