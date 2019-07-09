Jeffrey Lee an Insider in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR), Picked up 80,000 Shares; Ems Capital LP Has Cut Its American Tower New (AMT) Position

Ems Capital Lp decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 51.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 15.41%. The Ems Capital Lp holds 2,914 shares with $574,000 value, down from 5,980 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $92.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $208.95. About 911,736 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. American Tower has $22200 highest and $167 lowest target. $198.50’s average target is -5.00% below currents $208.95 stock price. American Tower had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, June 7. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $185 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 28. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 679,810 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,940 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 10,666 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates holds 18,401 shares. Orleans Mgmt Corporation La owns 1.28% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 8,455 shares. Avenir Corporation stated it has 614,169 shares or 12.84% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,140 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt reported 190 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 58,375 shares. Aviance Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 2,106 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin Inc holds 3.20M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 85,820 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.43% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $10.67 million activity. Bartlett Thomas A had sold 51,203 shares worth $8.45 million on Friday, January 18. 7,243 shares were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P, worth $1.19 million. $526,760 worth of stock was sold by Lara Gustavo on Friday, February 1.

Ems Capital Lp increased Seritage Growth Pptys stake by 41,725 shares to 1.74 million valued at $77.27 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 1,290 shares and now owns 546,870 shares. Adecoagro S A (NYSE:AGRO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 53.31 million shares or 46.09% less from 98.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 139,252 are held by Dupont Cap Corporation. Shell Asset stated it has 69,249 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 156 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 891,866 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) for 38,412 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0% or 390,437 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 16,454 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 467,212 shares stake. 751 are owned by Grp One Trading Lp. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 379,414 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR). Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) for 2.14 million shares. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership reported 167,304 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt owns 475,822 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 395,982 shares traded. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

As published in a legal document that was filled with the D.C. based-SEC on 08-07-2019, Jeffrey Lee an insider in Cornerstone Building Brands Inc and currently EVP – CFO, picked up shares worth $468,061 US Dollars in the firm. He acquired 80,000 new shares, at average $5.9 per share. Currently, Mr. Jeffrey, holds 204,224 shares, which accounts for 0.16% of Cornerstone Building Brands Inc’s market capitalization.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.02 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Boyle Brian P., worth $64,311 on Friday, June 7. 5,000 shares valued at $22,000 were bought by FORBES GARY L on Tuesday, June 4. METCALF JAMES S had bought 100,000 shares worth $444,580. The insider Steinhafel Arthur W. bought 20,000 shares worth $90,824. 25,000 shares valued at $150,000 were bought by Ball George L. on Friday, May 10. MARTINEZ GEORGE bought $84,889 worth of stock or 12,000 shares. Janki Daniel C. also bought $230,000 worth of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) shares.