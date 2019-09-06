Jeffery Robb the director of CSB Bancorp, Inc. (CSBB), Acquired 100 Shares; RIWI ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (RWCRF) SI Decreased By 4.76%

RIWI CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RWCRF) had a decrease of 4.76% in short interest. RWCRF’s SI was 2,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.76% from 2,100 shares previously. With 800 avg volume, 3 days are for RIWI CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RWCRF)’s short sellers to cover RWCRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.0618 during the last trading session, reaching $1.937. About 200 shares traded. RIWI Corp. (OTCMKTS:RWCRF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CSB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for The Commercial and Savings Bank of Millersburg that provides a range of banking, trust, financial, and brokerage services to corporate, institutional, and individual clients throughout Northeast Ohio. The company has market cap of $107.36 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and loan portfolio comprises personal, commercial, real estate mortgage, installment, consumer, and residential and commercial real estate loans. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit and night depository facilities, as well as brokerage and trust services.

Two days ago, the director of Csb Bancorp Inc Oh, Mr. Jeffery Robb, paid for 100 shares, amounting to $4,000 US Dollars, based on an average weighted cost of $40.0 of a share. Jeffery Robb now holds 6,350 shares which are roughly 0.23% of the Ohio-Company’s market cap.