Jefferies Starts Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Coverage with $16.0000 Target; Neovasc Inchares (NVCN) Shorts Up By 4.86%

Jefferies analyst has initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) today and set a price target of $16.0000.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, makes, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.46 million. The Company’s products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. Alafi Christopher D had bought 100,000 shares worth $1.26M on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 22,958 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Blume Mngmt owns 1,000 shares. Tekla Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Citadel Advisors Lc invested in 0% or 92,672 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 59,900 shares. Td Asset Management Inc reported 14,200 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 34,988 shares. Amer Grp owns 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 28,562 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 25,215 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,671 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 79,800 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 1,000 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company has market cap of $509.25 million. The firm is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. It currently has negative earnings. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

Among 3 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $28 highest and $2100 lowest target. $25’s average target is 170.86% above currents $9.23 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 5 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.