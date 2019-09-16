Jefferies International Restated “Buy” Rating For Paragon Banking Group PLc (LON:PAG); WATER NOW (WTNW) Shorts Lowered By 94.23%

WATER NOW INC (OTCMKTS:WTNW) had a decrease of 94.23% in short interest. WTNW’s SI was 600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 94.23% from 10,400 shares previously. The stock increased 4.21% or $0.0105 during the last trading session, reaching $0.26. About 136,253 shares traded or 65.43% up from the average. Water Now, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTNW) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock rating of Paragon Banking Group PLc (LON:PAG) was reconfirmed by equity research analysts at Jefferies International. This was revealed in an analyst note on 16 September.

Paragon Banking Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and consumer finance businesses in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.20 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Paragon Mortgages, Idem Capital, and Paragon Bank. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. It originates and services buy-to-let mortgages to landlords and residential property investors; and provides mortgage related ancillary services, including landlord insurance.

The stock decreased 0.51% or GBX 2.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 465.8. About 70,906 shares traded. Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $3.66 million for 82.01 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Paragon Banking Group PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.