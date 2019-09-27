Jefferies International Reiterates GBX 3875.00 PT On Bellway PLC (LON:BWY), Reiterates “Buy” Rating; Sir Capital Management LP Upped By $3.58 Million Its Enerplus (ERF) Position

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Enerplus Corp (ERF) stake by 27.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 511,000 shares as Enerplus Corp (ERF)’s stock declined 23.56%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 2.38M shares with $17.88 million value, up from 1.87 million last quarter. Enerplus Corp now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.53. About 1.54 million shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERPLUS SEES YR AVG OIL,GAS LIQUID OUTPUT 46K-50K B/D; 21/03/2018 – ENERPLUS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS SAYS HAS NO INTEREST IN ACCELERATING CAPITAL PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$19; 08/05/2018 – Enerplus Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – Enerplus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ENERPLUS REPORTS UPCOMING NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 03/05/2018 – Enerplus 1Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – ENERPLUS CEO IAN DUNDAS COMMENTS IN WEIL PRESENTATION

Jefferies International have a GBX 3875.00 PT on the stock. The PT would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from Bellway PLC (LON:BWY)‘s last stock close price. This rating was revealed to clients and investors in analysts note on Friday, 27 September.

More important recent Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 100% – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Can We Make Of Bellway p.l.c.â€™s (LON:BWY) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bellway (LON:BWY) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UK shares at 2-year lows, FTSE 250 flirts with bear market territory – Yahoo News” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 4.08 billion GBP. It manufactures and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom family homes, luxury penthouses, and executive houses, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It has a 7.57 P/E ratio. It owns and controls 34,979 plots of land.

The stock increased 1.86% or GBX 60.42 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3314.42. About 69,271 shares traded. Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Bellway PLC (LON:BWY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bellway PLC has GBX 3790 highest and GBX 3538 lowest target. GBX 3664’s average target is 10.55% above currents GBX 3314.42 stock price. Bellway PLC had 24 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, August 29.

More notable recent Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Enerplus Corporation: Enerplus Announces Cash Dividend for October 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Enerplus Corp (ERF) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enerplus: The Recent Weakness Is Unjustified – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enerplus: A Compelling Opportunity At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enerplus: Low Leverage And Free Cash Flow At A Discount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) stake by 175,876 shares to 338,600 valued at $9.13M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 200,762 shares and now owns 154,010 shares. Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) was reduced too.