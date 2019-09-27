Jefferies International Keeps a Hold Rating on Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) and GBX 1256.00 Target; Qs Investors Has Boosted Manpowergroup (MAN) Holding By $335,904

In analysts note issued to investors and clients on Friday, 27 September, Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) stock had its Hold Rating reiterated by equity analysts at Jefferies International. They currently have a GBX 1256.00 target price on firm. Jefferies International’s target would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s current price.

Qs Investors Llc increased Manpowergroup Inc (MAN) stake by 13.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Qs Investors Llc acquired 3,499 shares as Manpowergroup Inc (MAN)’s stock declined 4.06%. The Qs Investors Llc holds 28,809 shares with $2.78M value, up from 25,310 last quarter. Manpowergroup Inc now has $5.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $83.98. About 362,863 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 1.57% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 16/05/2018 – Everest Group Names ManpowerGroup Solutions as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for 8th Consecutive Year; 12/03/2018 – Singapore 2Q Manpower Net Employment Outlook at 16% (Table); 12/03/2018 – India Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Weakens; 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.42B; 23/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Showcases Innovation, HR Tech and Predictive Performance Tools at World-Leading Viva Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – France Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 20/04/2018 – MANPOWERGROUP INC – EARNINGS PER SHARE IN QUARTER WERE POSITIVELY IMPACTED 14 CENTS BY CHANGES IN FOREIGN CURRENCIES COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook Survey (Table)

The stock increased 2.04% or GBX 22 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1101. About 69,170 shares traded. Bovis Homes Group PLC (LON:BVS) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bovis Homes Group PLC designs, builds, and sells new homes for private clients and registered social landlords primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.49 billion GBP. The Company’s portfolio of properties includes one and two bedroom apartments, and five and six bedroom detached family homes. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. The firm manages various housing development activities, such as land acquisition, planning, legal, design, surveying, engineering, purchasing, construction, sales and marketing, and public relations services, as well as after-care services for its customers.

Among 5 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. ManpowerGroup has $11000 highest and $8300 lowest target. $95.60’s average target is 13.84% above currents $83.98 stock price. ManpowerGroup had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, September 26 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22.

