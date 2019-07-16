Jefferies International Gives Aston Martin Lagonda (LON:AML) GBX 1000.00 Target; HOYA ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (HOCPF) Shorts Decreased By 39.86%

HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF) had a decrease of 39.86% in short interest. HOCPF’s SI was 357,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 39.86% from 594,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3578 days are for HOYA CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:HOCPF)’s short sellers to cover HOCPF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 400 shares traded or 627.27% up from the average. HOYA Corporation (OTCMKTS:HOCPF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Aston Martin Lagonda (LON:AML) was upgraded by Jefferies International to a “Hold” rating in a a note issued to clients on 16 July. The firm currently has GBX 1000.00 TP on the stock. Jefferies International’s target is 4.31% from AML’s last price.

HOYA CORPORATION manufactures and sells precision devices and instruments based on advanced optics technologies in the fields of life care and information technology. The company has market cap of $29.21 billion. It operates in two divisions, Life Care and Information Technology. It has a 30.47 P/E ratio. The firm offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants, and airway scopes.

Among 4 analysts covering Aston Martin Lagonda (LON:AML), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aston Martin Lagonda has GBX 1800 highest and GBX 802 lowest target. GBX 1225.50’s average target is 26.39% above currents GBX 969.6 stock price. Aston Martin Lagonda had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The stock of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The stock of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, February 26. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

