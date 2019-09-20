Jefferies Group Trimmed Its Position in Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) as Market Valuation Rose; Credit Agricole S A Has Cut Position in Brown & Brown (BRO) as Stock Value Rose

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A sold 90,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 76,805 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 166,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 827,400 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 11/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Manning & Nozick Insurance Agency; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 658,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 583,700 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90 million, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 11.45M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gp owns 51.66M shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 168,157 shares. Litespeed Ltd Liability holds 8.62% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 645,000 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has 0.09% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 170,596 shares. First Advsr Lp invested in 518,250 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 236,061 shares. Manikay Prtn Llc has invested 2.22% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Shapiro Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1.72M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Tig Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 33,730 shares. 40,540 are owned by Landscape Management Limited Liability. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.02M shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Falcon Edge Lp owns 2.53% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 2.54 million shares.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) by 88,959 shares to 201,221 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 316,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 366,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:CAT).

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $179,806 activity.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 69,278 shares to 76,808 shares, valued at $17.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 247,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Analysts await Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.38 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BRO’s profit will be $106.88 million for 24.02 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Brown & Brown, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 191.60 million shares or 0.83% less from 193.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 5,175 shares. Tower Limited Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 3,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 147,490 shares. 115,468 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 27,737 shares. 80,608 are owned by Aqr Ltd Liability Corp. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). 9,791 are held by Mariner Ltd. Raymond James Inc invested in 38,451 shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd reported 3.92% stake. 23,657 are owned by Amp Investors. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Com holds 25,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.74 million were reported by Polar Cap Llp. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 0.11% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 1.46M shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 23,487 shares.