Jefferies Group Stake in Applied Matls (Put) (AMAT) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Hillman Co Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) Lifted by $429,936

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (AMAT) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 9,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 96,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.81M, down from 105,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 17.34 million shares traded or 80.12% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Hillman Co increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co bought 848 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88M, up from 71,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $11.28 during the last trading session, reaching $624.53. About 335,190 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Hillman Co, which manages about $225.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 113,671 shares to 46,285 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc holds 298 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 1,450 shares stake. Stifel stated it has 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc reported 10 shares. Btg Pactual Asset has 0.86% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Bancorp Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 129,151 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com. 829 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest Prns Inc. Bender Robert And has invested 4.19% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gam Ag stated it has 4,181 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Ashford Cap Mngmt has 0.03% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Advsr Asset Mgmt invested in 1,691 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 0.27% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 1.86 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.15% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 1.39M shares. Intact has invested 0.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 6,143 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 0% stake. 6.86 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Communications. Nuwave Inv Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 72 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd owns 552,815 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs holds 355,104 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Group has invested 0.06% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Assets Mngmt Llc invested in 0.06% or 10,000 shares. Burney holds 0.42% or 171,427 shares. Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,036 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Utd Cap Advisers Llc owns 54,425 shares. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 60,970 shares.