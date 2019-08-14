Jefferies Group Raised Its Biogen (Call) (BIIB) Position; FBR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (FBRKF) Sellers Decreased By 6.67% Their Shorts

FBR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FBRKF) had a decrease of 6.67% in short interest. FBRKF’s SI was 1,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 6.67% from 1,500 shares previously. With 27,900 avg volume, 0 days are for FBR LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:FBRKF)’s short sellers to cover FBRKF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.052. About 2,000 shares traded. FBR Limited (OTCMKTS:FBRKF) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc increased Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB) stake by 701.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 145,900 shares as Biogen Inc (Call) (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 166,700 shares with $39.41M value, up from 20,800 last quarter. Biogen Inc (Call) now has $41.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $226.72. About 809,703 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN & NEURIMMUNE REPORT OPTION EXERCISE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 17/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO EXERCISE CALL OPTIONS ON SAMSUNG BIOEPIS BY JUNE 29; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 36,747 shares to 1,153 valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) stake by 25,500 shares and now owns 158,800 shares. Hormel Foods Corp (Call) (NYSE:HRL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 61,760 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Com holds 3,750 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 349,898 shares stake. Whittier Trust holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 16,493 shares. Anchor Capital Lc owns 46,459 shares. Highland Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,801 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,336 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 8.59M shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 33 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,139 are held by Baxter Bros Inc. Federated Investors Inc Pa reported 214,474 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, March 21 to “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 21. Mizuho downgraded the shares of BIIB in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral” on Friday, June 28. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: COST, BIIB, ULTA – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity. DENNER ALEXANDER J had bought 118,342 shares worth $27.21 million on Tuesday, April 30.