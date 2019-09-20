Jefferies Group Raised Its Big Lots (Put) (BIG) Position; DRILLING CO OF 1972 A S DENMARK (DDRLF) Sellers Decreased By 5.47% Their Shorts

Jefferies Group Llc increased Big Lots Inc (Put) (BIG) stake by 344.89% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 31,009 shares as Big Lots Inc (Put) (BIG)’s stock declined 30.42%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 40,000 shares with $1.14M value, up from 8,991 last quarter. Big Lots Inc (Put) now has $942.11M valuation. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 460,725 shares traded. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 41.07% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Cash Flow About $120M-$130M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Big Lots Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIG); 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 09/03/2018 BIG LOTS INC BIG.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PCT TO $0.30/SHR; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SAYS CEO CAMPISI REMAINS ON MEDICAL LEAVE; 17/04/2018 – Big Lots to Review Both Internal, External Candidates; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Adj EPS $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees 1Q EPS $1.15-EPS $1.22; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots Sees FY18 Comparable-Store Sales Up Low-Single Digits

DRILLING CO OF 1972 A S DENMARK (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) had a decrease of 5.47% in short interest. DDRLF’s SI was 224,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.47% from 237,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2247 days are for DRILLING CO OF 1972 A S DENMARK (OTCMKTS:DDRLF)’s short sellers to cover DDRLF’s short positions. It closed at $59.86 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 2,413 shares to 2,973 valued at $505,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 134,806 shares and now owns 25,900 shares. American Tower Corp New (Put) (NYSE:AMT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Lots Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Southwest Airlines, Visa and Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold BIG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 37.05 million shares or 10.16% less from 41.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1,909 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Prudential holds 1.62 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 52,810 shares. Dupont Capital has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 1,097 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,564 shares. Oakworth stated it has 82 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virtu Ltd Liability holds 12,769 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 198,682 shares. Moreover, Olstein Capital Mngmt Lp has 0.23% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 138,170 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 35,851 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability reported 17,808 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.