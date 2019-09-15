Jefferies Group Position in Perficient (Call) (PRFT) Has Cut by $7.52 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder Paragon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 3,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 108,225 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50 million, down from 111,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Reorganizes to Fuel Cloud and A.I. Businesses; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (Call) (PRFT) by 81.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 221,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 271,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 153,632 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $24,997 activity.

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $13.14M for 23.69 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Hewlett Packard (HPE) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Perficient (PRFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Display Teams with EMT to Expand Presence in China – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zillow Group Banks on Strategic Efforts to Boost Business – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Twilio Gains Traction From Partnership Wins, Global Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PRFT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.98 million shares or 3.97% more from 27.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 91,835 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And accumulated 16 shares. 65 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsr. Granahan Investment Mngmt Ma has 0.2% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 118,067 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 11,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 185,823 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Principal Gp reported 290,381 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life holds 0.01% or 10,930 shares in its portfolio. 1.08M are held by State Street. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 20,192 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership reported 10,400 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (Put) (NYSE:MET) by 128,000 shares to 158,100 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (Call) (NYSE:ABBV) by 533,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $222.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 11,638 shares to 118,803 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/09/2019: CYOU, SOHU, SAIC, UMC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PD, MSFT, KEM – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 629,550 shares. 57,738 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Co. Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 175,166 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Finemark Bancshares Trust reported 274,616 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Sun Life holds 0.21% or 6,224 shares in its portfolio. Jones Finance Lllp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kistler holds 0.86% or 16,893 shares. Cobblestone Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 74,567 shares. Moreover, Mcrae Capital Management has 6.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbt Bancorporation N A New York owns 138,108 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Cannell Peter B holds 4.68% or 922,780 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth invested in 264,903 shares or 8.24% of the stock. Beacon Finance Group stated it has 0.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Coie Tru Co accumulated 4.65% or 76,485 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc invested in 21,162 shares.