Jefferies Group Position in Lowes Cos (Put) (LOW) Increased by $12.95 Million; As Ares Capital (ARCC) Stock Price Rose, Laffer Investments Has Decreased Stake by $16.23 Million

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 947 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,083 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635.60 million, down from 38,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.91. About 1.51M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (LOW) by 159.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 118,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 193,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.16M, up from 74,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.56B market cap company. The stock increased 10.35% or $10.13 during the last trading session, reaching $108. About 19.59 million shares traded or 254.60% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire; 30/05/2018 – Fiberon launches Elements Aluminum Railing at Lowe’s and lowes.com; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MAIN UNCERTAINTIES ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK LIE IN THE INTERNATIONAL ARENA; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HISTORY SHOWS PROTECTIONISM IS BAD

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares valued at $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bancshares reported 6,333 shares. Zebra Capital Llc owns 3,676 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Service holds 121,099 shares. Salem Cap Management Incorporated has 2.92% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,365 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 3,055 are owned by Pettyjohn Wood White Inc. 27,312 are owned by South State. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.33% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cullinan Associate owns 116,971 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Natixis LP accumulated 116,520 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 3,108 shares stake. Bowen Hanes And holds 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,017 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 192,744 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited invested in 797,353 shares. Prudential Fincl has 833,017 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Tesla Runs Into Headwinds, Fed Says Things Are Fine – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Dow tanks 800 points in worst day of 2019 after bond market sends recession warning – CNBC” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Lowe’s Cos. (LOW) Tops Q2 EPS by 15c, Revenues Beat, Comp. Sales Up 2.3%; Offers FY19 EPS Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 51,100 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 5.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr, worth $110,640. $36,720 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 22,155 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co reported 36 shares stake. Qs Investors Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 49,700 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advisors Incorporated Oh has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cwm Llc reported 146 shares stake. Heritage Wealth Advsr has 5,860 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 1.78 million shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 12,574 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Naples Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Finance Counselors owns 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 10,226 shares. 34,474 are held by Roosevelt Investment Grp Inc. B Riley Wealth Management reported 73,333 shares. Cls Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ares Capital (ARCC) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ares Capital Is a Top 25 Dividend Stock (ARCC) – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why is a Beat Less Likely for Invesco (IVZ) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya by 49 shares to 2,943 shares, valued at $2.80 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors by 6 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,145 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).