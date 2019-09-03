Jefferies Group Lowered Its Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $402,938; Karpas Strategies Has Upped Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake by $2.14 Million

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 59.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 4,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 2,846 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 264,272 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $135.58. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 33,382 shares to 33,482 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 12,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs LP stated it has 0.22% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Connable Office invested in 0.08% or 4,058 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prns Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Rmb Ltd Co holds 0.17% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 68,152 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communications has 2,746 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sit Invest Assoc holds 0.1% or 32,800 shares in its portfolio. Moody National Bank Division has 56,840 shares. Tygh Capital Inc owns 126,718 shares. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 434,179 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Azimuth Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Susquehanna Intl Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins stated it has 49,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 5 after the close. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $21.63M for 86.66 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

