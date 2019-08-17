Jefferies Group Lifted Garmin LTD (Put) (GRMN) Holding By $12.74 Million; Federal Agricultural Mortgage Has 1.02 Sentiment

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (AGM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 54 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 53 trimmed and sold holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. The funds in our database now have: 6.60 million shares, down from 6.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 43 Increased: 32 New Position: 22.

Jefferies Group Llc increased Garmin Ltd (Put) (GRMN) stake by 533.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 148,127 shares as Garmin Ltd (Put) (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 175,900 shares with $15.19M value, up from 27,773 last quarter. Garmin Ltd (Put) now has $14.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 717,657 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 01/05/2018 – Garmin® Health Collaborates with the University of Kansas Medical Center on Innovative Digital Health Research; 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 130 – a compact GPS bike computer designed for use on any ride; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Backs FY18 Rev $3.2B; 02/05/2018 – GARMIN 1Q REV. $711M, EST. $669.0M; 16/05/2018 – Wirecard Joins Forces With Garmin® to Provide Garmin Smartwatch Owners a Fully Digital Payment Experience Through Its Flagship Product boon

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,331 activity.

Weybosset Research & Management Llc holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation for 117,681 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 85,740 shares or 2.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matthew 25 Management Corp has 1.49% invested in the company for 55,250 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 1.05% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 17,046 shares.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. The company has market cap of $828.86 million. It operates through four divisions: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. It has a 8.72 P/E ratio. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Apple Hospitality Reit Inc stake by 28,671 shares to 16,734 valued at $273,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 102,441 shares and now owns 108,359 shares. Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GRMN shares while 133 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 80.85 million shares or 0.32% more from 80.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 59,621 shares. Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 9,663 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 164,492 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 22,069 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 489,291 shares. Nordea Mgmt has 0% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 8,663 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 26 shares. 2,616 are held by Parametrica Mgmt Limited. Moody National Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.01% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Commonwealth Bankshares Of holds 0.02% or 19,282 shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Limited reported 67,222 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Nomura Holding Inc holds 0% or 10,423 shares. Fred Alger has invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Garmin Ltd has $80 highest and $71 lowest target. $75.75’s average target is -1.84% below currents $77.17 stock price. Garmin Ltd had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Longbow. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GRMN in report on Monday, February 25 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Robert W. Baird.