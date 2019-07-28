Jefferies Group Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC); Trex Co (TREX) Market Valuation Declined While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Has Cut Stake

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 26,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,292 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, down from 41,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $70.92. About 687,173 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 464.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 32,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48 million, up from 7,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.96 million shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com stated it has 5,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 28,156 are held by Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Washington holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 7,000 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Com stated it has 315,342 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited invested in 0.01% or 9,334 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 50,408 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 668 shares. Glenmede Company Na accumulated 0% or 4,465 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 39,969 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 10 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,063 shares. Advisors Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 17,786 shares.

Analysts await Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 12.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.73 per share. TREX’s profit will be $37.44M for 27.70 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Trex Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94B and $31.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 119,092 shares to 130,639 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 76,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was made by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 52,032 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 882,403 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Macquarie Gru Limited reported 26,773 shares. First Manhattan Co accumulated 0.01% or 8,546 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 148,365 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 57,665 shares. 37,823 were reported by Klingenstein Fields & Ltd. Condor Capital Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wilkins Counsel Inc holds 0.1% or 1,700 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Kingdon Mgmt Lc has invested 3.8% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 1,081 were reported by Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company. St Germain D J Inc stated it has 2,154 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Federated Pa reported 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Exane Derivatives holds 5,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio.