Jefferies Group Increased Its Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) as Market Value Declined; As Snap (SNA) Share Value Declined, Investec Asset Management North America Lowered Its Holding by $13.05 Million

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 421.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 47,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 59,033 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, up from 11,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $52.39. About 794,806 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 04/04/2018 – Six Flags Plans to Open Theme Park in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Get Rights to Five Parks Previously Operated by Premier Parks LL; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 04/04/2018 – Six Flags: New Park Slated for 2022 Debut Will Be Part of Qiddiya, Saudi Arabia’s New Entertainment Destination; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 06/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA’S PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND PACT W/ SIX FLAGS; 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags: Accounting Chief Mario Centola Will Be VP of International Operations and Business Development

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Snap (SNA) by 88.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 83,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 11,151 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 94,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Snap for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.25. About 495,087 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Generational Equity Announces Sale of Sturtevant Richmont to Snap-on Incorporated; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 25/04/2018 – Snap-On Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for May. 3

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,308 shares to 1,092 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 341,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,580 shares, and cut its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership holds 16,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 164 shares. 226 were reported by Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Limited. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 3,580 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Barclays Plc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 209 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Finance, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 95 shares. 120 are owned by Duncker Streett And Company. Albert D Mason holds 1.37% or 11,955 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.08% or 8,244 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Services Advsr has 0.02% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 16,035 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Fifth Third Retail Bank reported 11,116 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $60,833 activity.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97M for 12.56 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 51,477 shares to 346,941 shares, valued at $18.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 687,634 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).