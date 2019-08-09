Jefferies Group Holds Holding in Mastercard (Put) (MA); Fifth Third Bancorp Has Cut Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $452,445; Share Value Declined

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp sold 2,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 18,689 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 21,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $152.17. About 1.23M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put) (MA) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 29,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99M, up from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.48. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 2 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (Put) (NYSE:MRO) by 150,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 20,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,100 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.26% or 2,285 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt accumulated 17,773 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mgmt Lc reported 20,466 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 8,115 shares. 414,268 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) reported 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lvw Advsrs Ltd Co owns 2,173 shares. Iowa-based Principal Finance Gru has invested 0.52% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 5.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.03 million shares. Sterling Management Limited Liability owns 5,226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Intrust Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 5,898 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Corporation. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 186,682 are held by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 2,627 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 insider sales for $32.58 million activity. The insider Mastercard Foundation sold 7,950 shares worth $2.20 million.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $76.72M for 115.28 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 9,214 shares to 38,969 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 89,391 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,558 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 34,828 shares. Brown Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 8,258 shares. 74,740 were reported by Guggenheim Lc. Everence Capital Management Inc holds 0.13% or 4,626 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 18,257 shares. Hartford holds 0.1% or 23,444 shares in its portfolio. 526 are held by Smithfield. Natl Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 2,701 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 100 are held by Arrow Fin. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System owns 12,804 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 207 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.1% stake. Polaris Greystone Group Inc Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 23,619 shares.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2019: ADSK, SMI, HPQ, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Add Autodesk to Your Watch List – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.