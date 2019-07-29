Jefferies Group Holds Holding in Home Depot (Put) (HD); Chesapeake Asset Management Has Cut Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.17 Million; Stock Rose

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (HD) by 262.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 45,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $218.04. About 1.98M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 34,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 44,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 12.94M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fin stated it has 4,958 shares. Monroe Bank & Trust And Tru Mi accumulated 1,351 shares. Osborne Management Lc owns 12,740 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Rech Management Incorporated has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,775 shares. Private Wealth Partners invested 1.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mngmt accumulated 276,190 shares. Moreover, Cambiar Ltd has 0.78% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 25,468 were accumulated by Hartford Fincl Management. Family Firm holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,787 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 49,384 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Martin And Tn invested in 10,263 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 3.95 million shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.36% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 8,924 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 5,731 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Theravance Inc (Prn) by 1.91M shares to 3.11M shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C (Put) by 44,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance" on May 09, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation reported 1.48M shares stake. Norris Perne French Llp Mi has invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 2.84% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 2.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zweig has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 59,474 were accumulated by Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm. 22,521 are held by Atlas Browninc. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability stated it has 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.97M shares. Cleararc Cap holds 4.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 186,181 shares. Invesco holds 3.24% or 81.37 million shares. 64,137 were reported by Strategic Fincl. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management reported 4.23% stake. Natixis reported 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mufg Americas Corp invested in 905,322 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

