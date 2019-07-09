Jefferies Group Holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Has Raised by $458,802 as Market Valuation Rose; Susquehanna International Group Llp Cut Unilever Plc (UL) Stake as Market Value Rose

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 151.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 3,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,364 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 2,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.91. About 464,840 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 09/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Three Upcoming Investor Conferences; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70

Susquehanna International Group Llp decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 48.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp sold 60,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,170 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 124,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $167.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 472,369 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 13/04/2018 – Shareholder advisors ISS urge vote against Unilever remuneration policy; 25/04/2018 – Dutch PM Rutte survives censure vote over dividend tax row; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 35,209 shares to 20,991 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (Put) (NYSE:CTL) by 202,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,300 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (Put) (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 127,600 shares to 156,200 shares, valued at $19.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icahn Enterprises Lp (Call) (NASDAQ:IEP) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (Call) (NYSE:MMP).