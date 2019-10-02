Jefferies Group Has Upped Stake in Mcdonalds (Put) (MCD); Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Its Holding as Stock Rose

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $224.59. About 36.19 million shares traded or 35.83% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – APPLE: COURT SETS JULY 20 HEARING DATE TO CONSIDER SETTLEMENT; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer says @Apple has the most to lose from a trade war with China; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 12/03/2018 – APPLE APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL MAGAZINE SERVICE TEXTURE – MARCH 12,; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — Apple supplier Alps Electric says it is bringing forward its merger with subsidiary Alpine Electronics to capture synergies but the truth may be that it wants to offset a hit from poor iPhone X sales; 24/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 percent to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video)

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) (MCD) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 72,900 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.14M, up from 54,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $5.69 during the last trading session, reaching $209.02. About 4.72 million shares traded or 59.77% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Basket-of-Goods Commodity Costs Up 2% in International Lead Segment; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Interest Expense Up 5%-7%; 23/04/2018 – Munchies: Today’s Most Hilarious Internet Rumor: McDonald’s Is Turning Its PlayPlaces into ‘Weed Lounges’; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Contribute Capital Toward About 250 Restaurant Openings; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclable coffee cups; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,577 shares to 565,454 shares, valued at $166.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 35,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha holds 2.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 93,192 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd holds 0.79% or 63,563 shares. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated invested in 4.39% or 58,261 shares. Madrona Serv Limited Co owns 5,262 shares. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Calamos Advisors Lc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.53M shares. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 23.74% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 32,734 are held by Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Co. Saratoga & Inv Mngmt holds 7.42% or 595,853 shares in its portfolio. Chemical Bancorporation holds 93,284 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Rampart Mgmt Co Limited Liability Company holds 2.41% or 103,049 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dupont Management has invested 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chase Invest Counsel invested in 1,770 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Needham Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.48% or 22,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.47% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 581,201 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 560,457 are owned by Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,068 shares. Cv Starr And Comm Inc reported 40,000 shares stake. Culbertson A N & stated it has 2.78% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Milestone Grp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hgk Asset stated it has 13,981 shares. Provident Invest Management stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0.01% or 1,103 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsrs has 11,416 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Harvest Mgmt Inc reported 1,448 shares stake. Counselors Incorporated invested in 106,814 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Iowa National Bank & Trust holds 1.87% or 20,292 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv has invested 0.27% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).