Jefferies Group Has Upped Stake in Aflac (Put) (AFL); As Cabot Oil Gas (Call) (COG) Stock Price Declined, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Trimmed Position by $8.80 Million

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (Put) (AFL) by 1499.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 128,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 137,300 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.53M, up from 8,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Aflac Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 826,843 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 02/04/2018 – AFLAC AFFIRMED BY FITCH, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘A+’ IFS to Aflac Japan Insurance Subsidiary; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil Gas (Call) (COG) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.59M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil Gas (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 4.62M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $3.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Medicines Stk (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Tech (NASDAQ:MU) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (Call) (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.51 million for 15.38 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $122,303 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) was bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. 20,000 shares were bought by DINGES DAN O, worth $326,723 on Friday, August 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Call) (NYSE:ANF) by 63,179 shares to 15,500 shares, valued at $249,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc (Call) by 43,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $99,659 activity.