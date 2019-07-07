Jefferies Group Has Upped National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Position; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

Among 2 analysts covering Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Compass Diversified Holdings had 3 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by RBC Capital Markets. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. See Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Jefferies Group Llc increased National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) stake by 48.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 43,142 shares as National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV)’s stock declined 16.27%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 132,351 shares with $3.53 million value, up from 89,209 last quarter. National Oilwell Varco Inc now has $8.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $21.94. About 1.61 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B, EST. $1.81B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il owns 0.02% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 19,015 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.07% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 32,586 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,456 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 228,630 shares. City Com invested in 0% or 122 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation has invested 0.03% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Huntington Savings Bank has 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horizon Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 8,278 shares in its portfolio. Everence Management Inc, a Indiana-based fund reported 9,526 shares. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 10,684 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 132,351 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 8,468 shares stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.70 million shares stake. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 3,525 shares.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Dell Technologies Inc (Put) stake by 164,500 shares to 7,500 valued at $440,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invacare Corp (NYSE:IVC) stake by 178,647 shares and now owns 23,094 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (Call) (NYSE:NOC) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 7 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Raymond James. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,298 shares. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 510 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 80,000 shares. Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 19,263 shares. 70,995 are owned by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 66,624 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank owns 10,410 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Delaware stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). The Ohio-based Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.8% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Raymond James Assocs reported 74,370 shares. Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 500 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 965,296 shares.

