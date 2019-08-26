Jefferies Group Has Upped Its Texas Instrs (Put) (TXN) Position by $5.29 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Camden Asset Management LP Upped Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $18.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) (TXN) by 1467.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 53,300 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 6.52 million shares traded or 34.24% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $221.9. About 2.62M shares traded or 51.03% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Florida Utility From Southern for $5.1 Billion; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY – EXPECT TO ACCRETIVELY REDEPLOY DEAL PROCEEDS TO BUY HIGHER-YIELDING U.S. ASSETS FROM EITHER THIRD PARTIES OR NEXTERA ENERGY RE

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 54,907 shares to 32,025 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (Put) (NYSE:UTX) by 7,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,200 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65 billion and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp by 70,788 shares to 125,212 shares, valued at $131.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,050 shares, and cut its stake in National Health Invs Inc (Prn).

