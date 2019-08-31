Jefferies Group Has Trimmed Position in Centene Del (Put) (CNC) as Stock Rose; Rice Hall James & Associates Has Decreased Its Inter Parfums (IPAR) Position by $1.10 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) by 38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 14,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 23,906 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81 million, down from 38,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Inter Parfums Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 77,876 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has risen 17.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS, & GRAFF DIAMONDS SIGN AN EXCLUSIVE FRAGRANCE LIC; 03/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – WITH ADDITION OF HARRISON, SIZE OF INTER PARFUMS’ BOARD INCREASES TO NINE MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.67 PER SHARE, A 34 PCT INCREASE FROM PRIOR YR OR PAYOUT RATIO OF 65 PCT; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – MAINTAINING PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MLN ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 – CEO; 26/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC IPAR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $54; 04/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS IN 8YR LICENSE PACT W/ GRAFF DIAMONDS; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET INCOME EUR 40.0 MLN VS EUR 32.4 MLN YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS RAISES 2018 SALES VIEW TO $665M, EST. $642.3M

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del (Put) (CNC) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 19,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 34,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, down from 53,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 2.86M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 324,184 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (Put) (NYSE:MMM) by 29,800 shares to 43,800 shares, valued at $9.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 145,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).