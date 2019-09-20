Jefferies Group Has Trimmed Its Perficient (Call) (PRFT) Stake by $7.52 Million; Cameco (CCJ) Position Held by Discovery Capital Management Llc

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 92,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 1.54 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc (Call) (PRFT) by 81.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 221,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 271,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.96. About 175,773 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$127M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 1.19 million shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $25.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $13.14M for 23.73 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.26% EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $24,997 activity.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 68,337 shares to 87,115 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Corning New (NYSE:OC).

