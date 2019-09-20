Jefferies Group Has Trimmed Holding in Parker Hannifin (Call) (PH) by $830,620; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Marco Investment Management Has Raised Its Holding by $3.49 Million as Shares Rose

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) (PH) by 90.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 4,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 500 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85,000, down from 5,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $178.18. About 258,304 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MCE Opens Its Seventh ParkerStore™ in Wisconsin; 22/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 33,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 146,079 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.09M, up from 112,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 1.09 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – The central issue is the 5.5 percent minimum “institutional” cost contribution requirement from the post office’s package business, which competes with UPS and FedEx; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Camden Cnty Pub Wtr Supp Dist #4, MO COP Rtg To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS UPS HAS “MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL” RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Change-of-address scam moved UPS corporate headquarters to tiny Rogers Park apartment, feds say…; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 11,015 were reported by Bowen Hanes And Incorporated. Westwood Management Corp Il reported 5,200 shares. Parkside Finance Bancshares And holds 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 114 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 316,077 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 109 shares. 107,154 were reported by Chevy Chase Trust Hldg. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,200 shares stake. Conning Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp reported 0.02% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Wright Serv Incorporated reported 2,968 shares. Moreover, King Luther Capital Mngmt Corp has 0.18% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Arrow Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). 3,426 were accumulated by Nomura. Dodge Cox invested in 3,256 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.68 earnings per share, down 5.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $2.84 per share. PH’s profit will be $341.84 million for 16.62 P/E if the $2.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Parker-Hannifin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.03% negative EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (NYSE:GRUB) by 242,700 shares to 315,000 shares, valued at $24.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 47,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (NYSE:DIS).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity.

