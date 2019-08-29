Jefferies Group Has Raised Stake in Factset Resh Sys (FDS); Holder Bailard Boosted Arqule (ARQL) Position

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Factset Resh Sys Inc (FDS) by 842.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 18,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 20,804 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 2,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Factset Resh Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $271.21. About 191,392 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 24/04/2018 – Estimated monthly active users: 334.2 million, per a StreetAccount and FactSet estimate; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 07/03/2018 Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 04/05/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.3487, Lowest Since Mid-January – Factset; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 01/05/2018 – FactSet to Participate in Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2018; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 161,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 359,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 197,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 600,591 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 15/03/2018 – ArQule to Present Data at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ArQule (ARQL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) CEO Paolo Pucci on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes ArQule (ARQL) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ArQule: Updates To Thesis, EHA Presentation Looms – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 80,000 shares to 79,700 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 382,626 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold FDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 4.88% less from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 591,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 5,921 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Middleton Co Ma has invested 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,855 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc reported 29,066 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Page Arthur B invested in 0.21% or 1,017 shares. Virtu Fin Lc, a New York-based fund reported 2,838 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 8,306 shares. Burney owns 0.36% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 23,288 shares. The New York-based Echo Street Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.43% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Loomis Sayles And Communications Limited Partnership stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1,445 shares. D E Shaw And Company accumulated 0% or 3,700 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0.53% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 6,943 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 7,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 5.10M shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 145,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,000 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (Put) (NYSE:MTB).