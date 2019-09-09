Jefferies Group Has Raised Its Stake in Brown & Brown (BRO) as Shares Rose; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake Held by Boys Arnold & Co Inc

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 40,857 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.85 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 08/05/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO DISCLOSES PAY FIGURES IN PROXY STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS 3G CAPITAL, WITH WHICH BERKSHIRE CONTROLS KRAFT HEINZ, CAPABLE OF MOVING “VERY FAST” TO CUT OUT UNNECESSARY EXPENSES

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 878.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 135,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 151,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 15,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 749,817 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown Declares Dividend of $0.075; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 01/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN, IN PACT TO BUY SERVCO PACIFIC INSURANCE

More notable recent Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Brown & Brown acquires CKP Insurance – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2019

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (Put) (NYSE:GIS) by 42,317 shares to 10,700 shares, valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 71,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,062 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 252,871 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 40,899 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.01% or 115,468 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 0% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) or 221,628 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 55,586 shares. First Eagle Invest Management Lc holds 11.32 million shares. Orrstown Finance Svcs accumulated 22,447 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 0.11% stake. 2.74 million are held by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Mariner Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Legal General Group Pcl reported 1.02M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0.03% in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 3,074 shares to 7,176 shares, valued at $872,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,261 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).