Jefferies Group Has Raised Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Position by $9.93 Million; Mercadolibre (MELI) Shareholder Cumberland Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $304,200 as Share Price Rose

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 1697.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 127,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,806 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.4. About 334,281 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (TOTAL) 9% – 11%; 26/04/2018 – Grace Announces Surcharge on FCC SOx Reduction Additives; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 Highly rated borrowers drive leveraged loan pricing lower; 25/04/2018 – Grace Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER – POTENTIAL DISCUSSIONS WITH W. R. GRACE MAY REVIEW OPTIONS FOR ENHANCING STOCKHOLDER VALUE THROUGH VARIOUS STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $8.64 during the last trading session, reaching $636.47. About 470,176 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 91.88% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.45% the S&P500.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IYT) by 11,080 shares to 87,490 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EWG) by 19,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92M for 568.28 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 5,289 shares. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). France-based Carmignac Gestion has invested 2.55% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Incorporated Va holds 485 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 65,999 shares. Howland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 20,804 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. J Goldman And Communication LP invested in 0.04% or 1,249 shares. Shelton Capital Management reported 0.02% stake. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Perigon Wealth Lc invested in 0.09% or 774 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 7,841 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Chase Investment Counsel holds 0.53% or 2,020 shares. Blackstone Gp LP reported 0.05% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 1,981 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 99,938 shares to 74,362 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:DAL) by 191,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (Call) (NYSE:ETE).