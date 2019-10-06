Jefferies Group Has Raised Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) Holding; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Sentiment Is 0.95

Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 422 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 444 cut down and sold their stakes in Colgate Palmolive Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 625.21 million shares, up from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Colgate Palmolive Co in top ten positions decreased from 13 to 11 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 402 Increased: 317 New Position: 105.

Jefferies Group Llc increased Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) stake by 343.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 643,800 shares as Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 831,100 shares with $116.06M value, up from 187,300 last quarter. Disney Walt Co (Put) now has $236.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.80M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Vgi Partners Ltd holds 11.73% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company for 1.94 million shares. Bluefin Trading Llc owns 849,810 shares or 8.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ycg Llc has 6.31% invested in the company for 558,339 shares. The Singapore-based Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 6.23% in the stock. Troy Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.55 million shares.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells consumer products worldwide. The company has market cap of $61.53 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It has a 27.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, bleaches, and other related products.

The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.42M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has risen 7.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Aims for 100 % Recyclability of Plastics in Packaging Across All Its Pdt Categories by 2025; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $606.17 million for 25.38 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

