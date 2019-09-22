Jefferies Group Has Lifted Transocean LTD (Call) (RIG) Position By $1.26 Million; Wellington Shields & Company Has Decreased Its First Solar Com (FSLR) Stake

Jefferies Group Llc increased Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG) stake by 70.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jefferies Group Llc acquired 210,200 shares as Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Jefferies Group Llc holds 510,200 shares with $3.27M value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Transocean Ltd (Call) now has $3.56 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 29.82M shares traded or 46.31% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN

Wellington Shields & Company decreased First Solar Inc Com (FSLR) stake by 14.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wellington Shields & Company sold 6,500 shares as First Solar Inc Com (FSLR)’s stock rose 5.95%. The Wellington Shields & Company holds 38,575 shares with $2.53 million value, down from 45,075 last quarter. First Solar Inc Com now has $7.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $66.7. About 1.60 million shares traded or 53.06% up from the average. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 09/04/2018 – FARHAD FRED EBRAHIMI REPORTS A 5.09 PCT STAKE IN FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O AS OF MARCH 29 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 06/04/2018 – 8point3 Energy Partners LP Announces Mailing of Proxy Statement; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO SHIP SERIES 6 PANELS FOR 3RD PARTIES IN NOVEMBER; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.68, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR KEEPS YR GUIDANCE UNCHANGED

Jefferies Group Llc decreased Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) stake by 25,152 shares to 12,068 valued at $401,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Shopify Inc (Put) stake by 3,500 shares and now owns 16,000 shares. Global Blood Therapeutics In (Put) was reduced too.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Transocean Call Sellers Hit the Bricks on Oil Surge – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Transocean to retire rigs, take $580 million charge – Houston Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean: Readers’ Request – My View On Recent Conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Offshore Drilling Stocks Surge After Saudi Oil Facility Attack: Here’s What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Seadrill Stock Down 11% Thursday: Here’s What’s You Need to Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transocean has $6.5000 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $5.70’s average target is -2.06% below currents $5.82 stock price. Transocean had 4 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 138,139 were reported by Tdam Usa. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.92 million shares. Raymond James Associates holds 0% or 51,550 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc has 52.91M shares. 55,589 were accumulated by Qs Investors Llc. Nomura Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 2.36 million shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2.72M shares. Van Den Berg Management I reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 16,000 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 1,000 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 230,388 shares. Tower Rech (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 247,074 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 97,095 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 330,916 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Tru accumulated 7,310 shares. Cullinan Assocs invested in 9,300 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 179 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel Fin holds 0% or 16,534 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,722 shares. Van Eck Associates invested in 57,887 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.02% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Doliver Limited Partnership holds 0.08% or 3,245 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Com owns 4,090 shares. Fil Ltd holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 357,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 119,701 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 132,300 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 199 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Cap holds 11,506 shares.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72M for 15.73 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.