Jefferies Group Has Lifted Position in Intuit (Call) (INTU) as Market Value Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Lowered Its Holding by $3.56 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $39.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1832.89. About 3.70 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon said 25 percent of third-party sales in 2017 came from global sellers; 19/03/2018 – DIGITAL TAX ISSUE IS SAID TO IMPACT GOOGLE, AMAZON, OTHERS; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 18/04/2018 – US News: Walmart Dominates Amazon in Household Spending; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 14/03/2018 – Tech Today: Square Like Amazon, Aquantia Shines, Broadcom Walks Away — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Inditex Struggles to Convince Market It Can Pull Off an Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Intuit (Call) (INTU) by 1600% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 13,600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Intuit (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $276.7. About 704,892 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Inc Ma holds 1.44% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 41,609 shares. King Luther Mngmt Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Diversified Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.25% or 1,025 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests holds 140,687 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 14,111 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp holds 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,031 shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 1.35 million shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,007 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 8,810 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 65 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 46,628 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 0.01% or 12,064 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,379 shares in its portfolio. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13,621 shares to 6,066 shares, valued at $842,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (Call) (NYSE:KEY) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,700 shares, and cut its stake in Range Res Corp (Put) (NYSE:RRC).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.15 billion for 73.08 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.48M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $29.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,240 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).